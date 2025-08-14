Independence Day Celebrated At Jinnah Hall Fort
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The main ceremony of the Independence Day was held at Jinnah Hall at Sialkot Fort.
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad, Members of the National and Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Gulnaz Shujaat, Shakeela Arthur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar performed the ceremony of hoisting the national flag at Jinnah Hall Fort.
A police contingent saluted the national flag.
In the ceremony, students performed national songs and tableau shows and renewed their pledge with the green flag.
In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the District Administration Sialkot distributed e-bikes to 14 female teachers through a draw.
The ceremony was attended by Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, Chief Officer (CO) education Mujahid Hussain Alvi, CO Corporation Malik Ijaz, CO District Council Faisal Shahzad, District Peace Committee and a large number of citizens including minorities.
A magnificent fireworks display was also held at Jinnah Hall Fort last night.
