PFA Celebrates 78th I-day With National Zeal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Regional Directorate Multan organised a series of vibrant events across Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, and Vehari in celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
Offices were beautifully decorated with electric lights, green and white flags, and buntings, creating a patriotic atmosphere across all districts.
The day began with flag hoisting ceremonies at regional and district offices, followed by special prayers for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the country. As part of the "Green Punjab Campaign", tree plantation drives were also held.
Director Operations South Zubair Ahmed Ejaz, Aamir Iftikhar, Additional Director Operations Umair Hanif, Deputy Director Operations Yasir Arafat, Public Relations Officer Assistant Directors Rizwan Malik and Javed Akhtar, along with food safety officers and other staff members were present.
Addressing the event, Director Operations South Zubair Ahmed Ejaz stated that on this historic day, they renewed pledge to work with sincerity and dedication for the development of our beloved homeland. Ensuring access to safe and healthy food was every citizen's right, and PFA will continue playing its vital role in this regard.”
Director PFA along with officials planted saplings under green Punjab drive.
Additional Director Operations Aamir Iftikhar added that Independence day was a blessing and a powerful reminder of our duty to serve the nation with passion and unity.
The celebration concluded with the cutting of a cake.
