Independence Day celebrated at Danish School Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at Danish school Centre of Excellence for Boys Sialkot to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day with full enthusiasm and national unity.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waseem Lodhi, Director Sialkot Airport Mian Attiq, Principal Shahbaz Hassan, teachers and students.

Students presented dramas, tableau and speeches filled with national spirit at the ceremony, which were highly appreciated by the audience.

The special guests while addressing said that the day of 14th August reminds us of the renewal of the pledge that we all have to play our full role in the construction and development of this country.

They said that we are ready to make every sacrifice for our beloved country Pakistan.

Finally, Principal Shahbaz Hassan thanked all the distinguished guests and encouraged the students who participated in the program.