Independence Day Celebrated At Danish School Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at Danish school Centre of Excellence for Boys Sialkot to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day with full enthusiasm and national unity.
The ceremony was attended by Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waseem Lodhi, Director Sialkot Airport Mian Attiq, Principal Shahbaz Hassan, teachers and students.
Students presented dramas, tableau and speeches filled with national spirit at the ceremony, which were highly appreciated by the audience.
The special guests while addressing said that the day of 14th August reminds us of the renewal of the pledge that we all have to play our full role in the construction and development of this country.
They said that we are ready to make every sacrifice for our beloved country Pakistan.
Finally, Principal Shahbaz Hassan thanked all the distinguished guests and encouraged the students who participated in the program.
Recent Stories
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC shares Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day celebrations with prisoners53 seconds ago
-
Independence Day celebrated at Danish School Sialkot55 seconds ago
-
District & Sessions Court Sialkot marks Independence Day58 seconds ago
-
Acting Governor Malik Ahmad Khan unfurls national flag1 minute ago
-
PFA celebrates 78th I-day with national zeal1 minute ago
-
PBM regional office celebrates Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated at Jinnah Hall Fort21 minutes ago
-
Tarar conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award for effectively presenting national narrative21 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held at LHC21 minutes ago
-
Sindh University marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with national fervor31 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrations held in Tando Adam31 minutes ago
-
PHA and Citizens Archive Pakistan celebrate Independence Day31 minutes ago