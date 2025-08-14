Open Menu

Tarar Conferred With Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award For Effectively Presenting National Narrative

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday was conferred with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award for effectively and successfully presenting the national narrative at the global level during the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

The award was conferred on him by President Asif Ali Zardari at a ceremony held at the President House to confer high level national awards on civil and military figures.

During the stand off between Pakistan and India, Attaullah Tarar successfully thwarted Indian propaganda by creating perfect coordination in the dissemination of information by civil and military institutions. The minister highlighted Pakistan’s position in a powerful and effective manner at international forums.

