District & Sessions Court Sialkot Marks Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

District & Sessions Court Sialkot marks Independence Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held at the District & Sessions Court Sialkot to mark Independence Day, with District & Sessions Judge Nadeem Tahir Syed as the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by Additional District & Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, Civil Judges, officers of the district judiciary, and staff members.

The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag and the playing of the national anthem. On this occasion, a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the national flag.

In his address, District & Sessions Judge Nadeem Tahir Syed said that the judiciary has a pivotal role in safeguarding independence and ensuring justice in the country.

He added that today, the entire nation is celebrating Independence Day with renewed resolve, enthusiasm, and passion, and that the judiciary proudly joins the nation in its celebrations.

He stated that we are following in the footsteps of our forefathers to safeguard independence and are ready to offer any sacrifice for this great cause.

