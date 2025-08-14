District & Sessions Court Sialkot Marks Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held at the District & Sessions Court Sialkot to mark Independence Day, with District & Sessions Judge Nadeem Tahir Syed as the chief guest.
The ceremony was attended by Additional District & Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, Civil Judges, officers of the district judiciary, and staff members.
The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag and the playing of the national anthem. On this occasion, a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the national flag.
In his address, District & Sessions Judge Nadeem Tahir Syed said that the judiciary has a pivotal role in safeguarding independence and ensuring justice in the country.
He added that today, the entire nation is celebrating Independence Day with renewed resolve, enthusiasm, and passion, and that the judiciary proudly joins the nation in its celebrations.
He stated that we are following in the footsteps of our forefathers to safeguard independence and are ready to offer any sacrifice for this great cause.
Recent Stories
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC shares Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day celebrations with prisoners1 minute ago
-
Independence Day celebrated at Danish School Sialkot1 minute ago
-
District & Sessions Court Sialkot marks Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Acting Governor Malik Ahmad Khan unfurls national flag1 minute ago
-
PFA celebrates 78th I-day with national zeal1 minute ago
-
PBM regional office celebrates Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated at Jinnah Hall Fort21 minutes ago
-
Tarar conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award for effectively presenting national narrative21 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held at LHC21 minutes ago
-
Sindh University marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with national fervor31 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrations held in Tando Adam31 minutes ago
-
PHA and Citizens Archive Pakistan celebrate Independence Day31 minutes ago