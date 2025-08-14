PHA And Citizens Archive Pakistan Celebrate Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), in collaboration with the Citizens Archive of Pakistan, on Thursday organised a series of events at the National History Museum to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
According to a press release issued here a unique quiz competition based on Pakistan’s history and culture was held in which students of various universities participated.
Mohsin Shabbir, a student of the University of the Punjab, emerged as the winner of the competition.
In addition, special Independence Day-themed activities were arranged for children, including face painting, flag-making, play sheet art and postcard-making.
These creative engagements aimed to instill a spirit of patriotism and love for the country among the younger generation. PHA Director Finance Ahmed Saeed attended the activities and appreciated the museum’s efforts in promoting national pride and patriotic spirit.
