Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held At LHC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) An impressive flag-hoisting ceremony was held at historic building of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday to mark 78th Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum unfurled the national flag.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony Chief Justice Aalia Neelum said, "It is a matter of pride and happiness that today nation is celebrating 78th Independence Day of Pakistan."

She emphasized that the hard-earned freedom was the result of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s tireless struggle. “On this day, we must pledge to work in line with the vision of Quaid. If institutions follow his vision, Pakistan will continue to progress,” she remarked.

The Chief Justice highlighted that providing justice to the people of Punjab remained the judiciary’s foremost priority. She acknowledged that clearing the backlog of pending cases was a significant challenge, but assured that steps were being taken to ensure timely and quality justice.

She further announced that model courts were being established across the province, with new benches also being set up in the Lahore High Court. In addition to civil and criminal matters, special benches would be formed for commercial, tax and constitutional cases.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum reaffirmed her resolve that Pakistan would prosper if every institution and citizen fulfilled their responsibilities with honesty and dedication.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, other honorable judges, officers and staff of the High Court along with their families.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the country’s peace, security and progress. Acting Registrar of the Lahore High Court, Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq, conducted the proceedings.

