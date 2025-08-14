Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held At LHC
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) An impressive flag-hoisting ceremony was held at historic building of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday to mark 78th Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner.
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum unfurled the national flag.
Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony Chief Justice Aalia Neelum said, "It is a matter of pride and happiness that today nation is celebrating 78th Independence Day of Pakistan."
She emphasized that the hard-earned freedom was the result of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s tireless struggle. “On this day, we must pledge to work in line with the vision of Quaid. If institutions follow his vision, Pakistan will continue to progress,” she remarked.
The Chief Justice highlighted that providing justice to the people of Punjab remained the judiciary’s foremost priority. She acknowledged that clearing the backlog of pending cases was a significant challenge, but assured that steps were being taken to ensure timely and quality justice.
She further announced that model courts were being established across the province, with new benches also being set up in the Lahore High Court. In addition to civil and criminal matters, special benches would be formed for commercial, tax and constitutional cases.
Chief Justice Aalia Neelum reaffirmed her resolve that Pakistan would prosper if every institution and citizen fulfilled their responsibilities with honesty and dedication.
The ceremony was attended by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, other honorable judges, officers and staff of the High Court along with their families.
The ceremony concluded with prayers for the country’s peace, security and progress. Acting Registrar of the Lahore High Court, Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq, conducted the proceedings.
Recent Stories
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM regional office celebrates Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated at Jinnah Hall Fort4 minutes ago
-
Tarar conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award for effectively presenting national narrative4 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held at LHC4 minutes ago
-
Sindh University marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with national fervor13 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrations held in Tando Adam13 minutes ago
-
PHA and Citizens Archive Pakistan celebrate Independence Day13 minutes ago
-
Dera's Agriculture university celebrates Independence Day with national zeal13 minutes ago
-
Senator Aimal Wali Khan calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif14 minutes ago
-
GtCCI marks 78th Independence Day with zeal14 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in Ahmadpur East14 minutes ago
-
USKT celebrates 'Maraqa-e-Haq' with passion and pride14 minutes ago