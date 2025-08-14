PBM regional office celebrates Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Regional Office South Punjab Multan hosted a distinguished ceremony to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, marked by profound national pride and unity.

The event united staff from PBM projects in Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Khanewal, alongside children from SRCL I, II, and III, who participated with enthusiasm.

The ceremony was honored by the presence of Professor Dr. Tariq Mehmood Ansari, Former Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, as the chief guest and other notables attended the ceremony.

The flag-hoisting ceremony served as the centerpiece, accompanied by stirring speeches from distinguished guests, who highlighted the value of independence, national unity, and the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs and armed forces.

In his keynote address, Professor Dr.

Tariq Mehmood Ansari emphasized the importance of knowledge, discipline, and patriotism as pillars of national progress. He paid special tribute to the Pakistan Army for their exemplary service, particularly in the successful execution of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (Banyanum Marsoos), underscoring their unwavering commitment to national security.

Riaz Ahmad, Director of PBM South Punjab, extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants and guests for their contributions to the event’s success. He called for a renewed commitment to the principles of knowledge, discipline, honesty, and dignity to drive Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial cake-cutting, symbolizing unity and renewed dedication to national development. The event closed with chanting slogans of “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army".