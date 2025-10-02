Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani holds meeting with Opposition, PPP women lawmakers at Governor House Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan and Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, held a meeting with the Opposition and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) women members of the provincial assembly at the Governor House, Peshawar.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, PPP’s provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr. Ibadullah were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed the province’s political situation, matters concerning the Federal government, and other issues of mutual interest. Acting President Gilani assured the lawmakers of full support in resolving their concerns.

During the interaction, the legislators lauded the role of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, to which Chairman Senate Gilani remarked that, despite the undemocratic attitude of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s provincial government, the way Faisal Karim Kundi has been running the Governor’s office is commendable.

Meanwhile, the acting President also held meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central and provincial leaders at the Governor House.

Those present included PPP Central Secretary General Engineer Humayun Khan, Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former federal ministers Najmuddin Khan and Sajid Hussain Turi, former provincial minister and Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi, former Speaker and MPA Kiramatullah Khan Chugharmatti, Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, MPA Arbab Zarak Khan Khalil, Divisional President Misbahuddin, District President Razaullah Chugharmatti, Provincial Joint Secretary Malik Saeed, and Chairman of Red Crescent KP Farzand Ali Wazir.

During the meeting, discussions were held on party organizational matters, the political situation of the province, and other related issues.

The Acting President also offered Fatiha for the departed soul of the father of MPA Shazia Tahmas.

The Acting President also visited different chambers of the Governor House.

