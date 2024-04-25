Open Menu

Action Against 18 Medical Stores Initiated

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to initiate departmental action against 18 medical stores and clinics, being run by unlicensed persons.

The board decided to initiate action against these medical stores during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Arshad Ahmed, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Board Amir Mehmood and Sargodha University expert Dr Usman Minhas besides drug inspectors.

The board referred 12 cases to a drug court for not presenting authentic justification, issued warning to two medical stores and four cases were adjourned till the next session.

The ADC headquarters directed that the drug inspectors should become more active and submit their daily performance reports to completely prevent the heinous business of selling fake and substandard drugs in the district.

