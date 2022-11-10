Action against land grabbers, drug dealers is top priority of police: DPO

Newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail Gandapur said on Thursday that actions against land grabbers, drug dealers and moneylenders will be his top priorities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail Gandapur said on Thursday that actions against land grabbers, drug dealers and moneylenders will be his top priorities.

He expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony of distributing Umrah tickets, motorcycles and laptops amongst the journalists at Abbottabad Press Club.

DPO Gandapur said that Abbottabad is a peaceful city of the KP province and steps will be taken to solve the traffic problems here. During a short span of time ice dealers have been caught and huge quantities of the drugs have been recovered.

On this occasion, Sardar Shafiq Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad Swati, Nadeem Jadoon and Assistant General Secretary Press Club Dildar Ahmad Satti were given tickets for Umrah in the draw held at the Abbottabad Press Club while three journalists including Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah, Mohammad Ashfaq, Sardar Naveed Ahmed were given motorcycles and laptops were given to 5 journalists Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, Nadeem Jadoon, Adil Abbasi, Juma Khan and Haroon Tanoli.