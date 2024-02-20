Actress Tamanna Begum Remembered On Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The 12th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani film and drama actress Tamanna Begum was observed on Tuesday.
The legend artist was born in Lahore and started her career from Radio Pakistan.
She later ventured into theater and films and registered herself as one of the most sought-after actor.
Tamanna Begum worked with popular stars, including Talat Iqbal and Waheed Murad, and her films gained much popularity among viewers.
She died on this day on 2012 due to kidney disease.
Recent Stories
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC2 minutes ago
-
President underlines need for combined efforts to overcome education, health, economic issues8 minutes ago
-
World Day of Social Justice observed8 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker29 minutes ago
-
‘Snow covered Swat valley, Malam Jabba becomes hub of attraction for tourists'48 minutes ago
-
Estate Office allots 1,227 govt accommodations in two year58 minutes ago
-
DC leads crackdown against alms seekers; nabs 1158 minutes ago
-
Peshawar-Chitral road closed to traffic after heavy snow in Dir Upper59 minutes ago
-
Lightning strike damages equipment of Radio Pakistan in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
PESCO restores electricity supply from all 306 affected feeders: Spokesman1 hour ago
-
Higher Education Commission ranks GCU on top with 80% marks1 hour ago
-
Karakoram highway closed after landsliding1 hour ago