ADC Adenzai Visits Flood Affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ADC Adenzai visits flood affected areas

DIR LOWER, Aug 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner Adenzai Nasir Ali Khan on Sunday visited flood affected areas and met with the people by distributing tents and mats in the relief package.

According to the district administration and local administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Nasir Ali Khan, Tehsildar Adenzai Ilyas Khan inspected the house of Taj Muhammad son of Abdul Sattar, Oskai, who was affected by the recent rains, and distributed tents and mats in the relief package.

They also handed over a blanket and kitchen set etc besides giving further financial assistance for the damaged properties in the area.

