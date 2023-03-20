Additional traffic wardens to be deployed during Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan has directed to deploy more additional officers and traffic wardens on the highways to maintain traffic flow during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak.

A meeting was held with the circle in-charges at the traffic headquarters here on Monday, said a press release.

CTO Taimoor Khan while reviewing the performance of all circles and sector incharges, issued warnings to the officers who showed poor performance.

The CTO said that if negligence was found from the concerned officers in traffic arrangements, show-cause notices would be issued and departmental action will be initiated, he added.

He said that during the blessed month of Ramazan, the number of buyers in the markets would increase enormously, in view of which, additional traffic police personnel have been deployed at Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Saddar Bazar, other commercial centers, markets and highways and the patrolling duty has also been increased.

The uninterrupted flow of traffic will be ensured and he urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic wardens while driving on the roads.

He also appealed to the citizens to park their vehicles at a suitable place so that the flow of traffic could be maintained.