UrduPoint.com

Additional Traffic Wardens To Be Deployed During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Additional traffic wardens to be deployed during Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan has directed to deploy more additional officers and traffic wardens on the highways to maintain traffic flow during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak.

A meeting was held with the circle in-charges at the traffic headquarters here on Monday, said a press release.

CTO Taimoor Khan while reviewing the performance of all circles and sector incharges, issued warnings to the officers who showed poor performance.

The CTO said that if negligence was found from the concerned officers in traffic arrangements, show-cause notices would be issued and departmental action will be initiated, he added.

He said that during the blessed month of Ramazan, the number of buyers in the markets would increase enormously, in view of which, additional traffic police personnel have been deployed at Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Saddar Bazar, other commercial centers, markets and highways and the patrolling duty has also been increased.

The uninterrupted flow of traffic will be ensured and he urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic wardens while driving on the roads.

He also appealed to the citizens to park their vehicles at a suitable place so that the flow of traffic could be maintained.

Related Topics

Police Poor Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Saddar Market All From

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

17 minutes ago
 Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

23 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.