Admin Clears All Link Roads Of Murree To Facilitate Residents

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Admin clears all link roads of Murree to facilitate residents

Rawalpindi district administration has cleared all link roads of Murree to facilitate the residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has cleared all link roads of Murree to facilitate the residents.

According to a district administration spokesman, On the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal, the authorities concerned had cleared all the roads to facilitate the local population.

He informed that the district administration along with Police, Highway Department, Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation, Tehsil Municipal Authority and other departments concerned were working round the clock to facilitate the tourists and the local population as well.

The Commissioner taking notice of the problems of the local population of Murree had directed the authorities to clear all link roads within shortest possible time to facilitate the tourists as well as the local population of the hill station.

The Commissioner had also ordered the administration and other departments to ensure transportation of essential items in snow-affected areas, he added.

