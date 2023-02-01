UrduPoint.com

Admin Holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' To Address Citizens' Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Admin holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to address citizens' complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, the Rawalpindi District Administration on Wednesday held a 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' (open court) at Tehsil Office Raja Bazaar to resolve the problems of the people at the earliest.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by a large number of citizens while on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd.) Shoaib Ali, Assistant Commissioner, City and Saddar, Sub-Registrar, Tehsildar, Niab Tehsildar and revenue officials were also present.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the citizens recorded over 124 complaints, including the issuance of domicile, 'Fard', registry, income certificate, execution of transfers, and other revenue matters.

She informed that the commissioner had instructed the authorities to make all-out efforts for addressing the complaints of the citizens.

She said on the directives of the Punjab government, 'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries' were held on the first working day of every month in which from DC to revenue officials remained present to address the complaints of the citizens.

The commissioner directed the officers to take solid steps for the redressal of issues of the people attending the open courts.

Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated, Commissioner Chatta said and instructed the authorities concerned to formulate Standard Operating Procedures for addressing complaints of the people within the shortest possible time frame. The delivery of public services should be made easy and transparent to provide relief to the citizens, he said.

Chatta highlighted that the administration wanted to solve the problems related to revenue on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Saddar From

Recent Stories

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

21 seconds ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

2 minutes ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

15 minutes ago
 OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls fo ..

OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls for joint action to stop recurre ..

1 hour ago
 Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to ..

Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to renewables: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terror ..

Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terrorist attack on Makerwal police ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.