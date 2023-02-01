Admin holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to address citizens' complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, the Rawalpindi District Administration on Wednesday held a 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' (open court) at Tehsil Office Raja Bazaar to resolve the problems of the people at the earliest.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by a large number of citizens while on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd.) Shoaib Ali, Assistant Commissioner, City and Saddar, Sub-Registrar, Tehsildar, Niab Tehsildar and revenue officials were also present.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the citizens recorded over 124 complaints, including the issuance of domicile, 'Fard', registry, income certificate, execution of transfers, and other revenue matters.

She informed that the commissioner had instructed the authorities to make all-out efforts for addressing the complaints of the citizens.

She said on the directives of the Punjab government, 'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries' were held on the first working day of every month in which from DC to revenue officials remained present to address the complaints of the citizens.

The commissioner directed the officers to take solid steps for the redressal of issues of the people attending the open courts.

Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated, Commissioner Chatta said and instructed the authorities concerned to formulate Standard Operating Procedures for addressing complaints of the people within the shortest possible time frame. The delivery of public services should be made easy and transparent to provide relief to the citizens, he said.

Chatta highlighted that the administration wanted to solve the problems related to revenue on a priority basis.