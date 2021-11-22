UrduPoint.com

Admin Provides 100,000 Sugar Bags To Dealers, Marts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 04:43 PM

Admin provides 100,000 sugar bags to dealers, marts

The district administration provided more than 100,000 bags of sugar to all the dealers, marts, Cash & Carry stores in Rawalpindi district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration provided more than 100,000 bags of sugar to all the dealers, marts, Cash & Carry stores in Rawalpindi district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali.

According to a district administration spokesman, sugar stocks were enough to meet demand of the commodity in all Tehsils of the district until Dec 5.

He said, no one would be allowed to sell sugar at exorbitant rates. He informed that the DC had directed all the price control magistrates to ensure availability of sugar at Rs 90 per kg to the public and take stern action against the shopkeepers found involved in profiteering.

The spokesman said citizens could lodge complaints about profiteering at phone numbers 051-9259268 and 051-9292529.

He informed that the Administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah conducted nearly 18,000 inspections during last week in four districts of the division to check prices of daily use items.

The strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers, he said and informed that due to solid steps taken by the authorities concerned, now the rates of sugar were stable in the division and artificial price hike had been controlled.

The spokesman informed that imported sugar was also being sold in 33 Sahulat Bazaars in Rawalpindi division. So far, over 909 metric tons sugar had been sold in these bazaars while the administration was also ensuring supply of wheat flour at official rate of Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag.

The price control teams also imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.3 million and 20 FIRs were lodged against the rules violators during last week, he added.

He said that Chakki Ata was also being supplied at rates fixed by the authorities concerned. Special DC counters were set up at all big stores of the division and 127 DC counters were functional in the division to provide essential commodities to the citizens at official rates, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Price Muhammad Ali Stocks All Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

47 seconds ago
 Daraz elevated SMEs with its flagship 11.11 sale

Daraz elevated SMEs with its flagship 11.11 sale

35 minutes ago
 VC LUMHS visits dawn education fare 2021

VC LUMHS visits dawn education fare 2021

2 minutes ago
 Smog prevention: Rs. 2 mln fine imposed on farmers ..

Smog prevention: Rs. 2 mln fine imposed on farmers for burning paddy remains

2 minutes ago
 Digitization of land record survey to be completed ..

Digitization of land record survey to be completed till December: Amin Aslam

2 minutes ago
 Putin Feels Fine After COVID-19 Booster Dose - Kre ..

Putin Feels Fine After COVID-19 Booster Dose - Kremlin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.