Administration holds Revenue Darbars in five tehsils

BANNU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) ::The district administration here Thursday organized Revenue Darbars (Forum) in five tehsils of the district to address problems of people pertaining to land transfer, registries and record corrections.

In this connection, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shabir was present at Bannu tehsil office, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Zaman in Domail tehsil office, AAC Mohammad Junaid in Bakka Khel, AAC Zulfiqar in Meriaan, and AAC Shaukat Ali was present in Lakki tehsil office.

A large number of people and officers concerned attended these darbars. The officers listened to the problems of people relating to land ownership and transfer, correction of record, issuance of income certificate and domicile.

The Revenue Darbars were held on the orders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to provide relief to masses.