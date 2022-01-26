Adoption of modern technology must to attain target of self-sufficiency in agricultural sector: DC

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that all the resources would be utilized for the development of the agriculture sector as achievement of self-sufficiency in this sector was not possible without adoption of modern technology

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that all the resources would be utilized for the development of the agriculture sector as achievement of self-sufficiency in this sector was not possible without adoption of modern technology.

The DC expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar for farmers under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program held at the office of the District Director Agriculture Abbottabad.

Tariq Marwat appreciated the performance of the Department of Agriculture and issued instructions regarding the solution of the problems of the farmers, provision of facilities and provision of subsidy by the government so that a maximum number of people could get its benefit.

He said the farmers should rehabilitate their lands and fulfill their needs on their own by using new technologies.

District Director, Department of Agriculture, Extension, Abbottabad, Mukhtar-ur-Rehman Yousafzai and Deputy Director Sajid Siddique informed about the statistics during the year 2021. The District Director said that the landowners were provided improved seeds for 2850 acres of land and moreover a discount of Rs 1200 per acre would be provided through Kisan Card while the landlords will get a rebate of Rs 900 per acre for wheat herbicide.

He said the Department of Agriculture was working on various schemes for the welfare and development of the farmers and that we would provide all facilities to make the district self-sufficient in food commodities.

During the programme, information regarding various projects was also provided to the farmers, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Tariqullah and former Member Provincial Assembly Amna Sardar and other officials were also present on the occasion.