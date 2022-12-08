Advisory for wheat farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The agriculture department urged farmers to ensure completion of wheat sowing by December 10.

According to the agriculture information department, farmers in arid areas were advised to use recommended seed varieties, including Bhakar Star, Anaaj 2017, Zankool 2016, Johar 2016, Borlaag 2016,Ujala 2016, and Faisalabad 2008.

Two lines of mustard/ canola should also be planted at a distance of 100-feet in an acre. It will also help keep wheat crops safe and secure from attacks of pests, he added.