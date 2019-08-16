AEDB executes IA with MGEL for 50 MW wind power

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has executed the Implementation Agreement (IA) with Master Green Energy Limited (MGEL) for their 50 MW wind power project in Jamshoro, Sindh.

Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has signed the IA with MGEL on behalf of the President, soon after taking over the charge of post of Chief Executive Officer, AEDB.

MGEL will put up 25 units of Gamesa G114-2.0 wind turbine generators, which will produce 168,542,400 kWh of clean electricity per annum.

Speaking at the occasion Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the government is fully determined to deploy power plants based on renewable energies into the energy mix.

The share of renewables will be increased to 20% by 2025 and to 30% by the year 2030, as per vision of the present government.

The CEO further announced that many more projects are in pipeline and will be implemented soon.

The IA of MGEL is first step in achieving the overall policy goal of the present government.