Police arrest three POs; free medical camp organized

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The district police on Tuesday arrested three wanted proclaimed offenders during an operation carried out on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah.

According to police sources, the accused were wanted by Jarma Police Station in a case of attempted murder.

The operation was led by SHO Jarma, Adnan Khan, who apprehended the suspects during a targeted raid. Weapons were also recovered from their possession. The accused have been shifted to Jarma Police Station and placed on remand for further investigation.

Meanwhile, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud and under the supervision of OGDCL Regional Coordinator Wali Muhammad Afridi, a one-day free medical camp was organized in Sheikhan, a suburb of Kohat.

The camp was attended by specialist doctors, medical staff and other experts, who provided free medical checkups and medicines to patients. More than 320 men, women, children and persons with disabilities benefited from the facilities.

Residents of the area lauded the initiative and urged that such welfare camps be continued to ensure access to basic healthcare in remote areas.

APP/ar-adi