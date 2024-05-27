Open Menu

AFC Food Department Inspects Various Markets In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

AFC Food Department Inspects Various Markets in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Assistant Food Controller of the Food Department, Gulab Gul, inspected various markets in Kohat on Monday.

Following the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, the Assistant Food Controller visited various markets in Kohat city.

He inspected the weight of bread in bakery shops and checked the prices and cleanliness of other food items.

During this inspection, shopkeepers who violated the official price list were fined, and instructions were issued to ensure the implementation of the official price list.

Gulab Gul emphasized that the buying and selling of substandard items will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Kohat Price Market Weight

Recent Stories

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

8 minutes ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

33 minutes ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

55 minutes ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

1 hour ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

3 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

3 hours ago
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

4 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

4 hours ago
 PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

6 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan