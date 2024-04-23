- Home
- Pakistan
- Afghan refugees' management require substantial resources; int'l community support necessary: Muqam
Afghan Refugees' Management Require Substantial Resources; Int'l Community Support Necessary: Muqam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday urged the international community, through UNHCR leadership's, to increase funding and support to meet the growing needs of the Afghan refugees that required substantial resources.
The minister held a virtual interaction with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi over zoom to discuss issues of Afghan refugees, a news release said.
He said the Government of Pakistan remains committed to the solutions and strategy for Afghan refugees.
Amir Muqam said: "We are immensely grateful for UNHCR's ongoing support and partnership in managing the Afghan Refugees' situation. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration to ensure the safety and dignity of refugees within our borders."
He said: "We emphasize our dedication to facilitating voluntary, safe and dignified repatriation. We seem UNHCR's support in ensuring these processes are well supported and that returnees have viable prospects upon their return.
"
He said that addressing the needs of Afghan refugees requires substantial resources. We urge the international community, through UNHCR leadership's, to increase funding and support to meet the growing needs of this protracted crisis.
"Our goal is not only the repatriation but also the successful integration of returnees into Afghan society. We are keen to discuss how UNHCR can assist in integrating returnees into national development plans of Afghanistan.", he added.
He said that in light of the Afghanistan's political landscape it's crucial we discuss how these new challenges affect the refugees and our response strategies.
"We look forward in participating in upcoming international forums and meetings to further to our joint efforts. Ensuring these meetings result in actionable commitments will be crucial. In this regard, I am looking forward to Your Excellency in your expected visit in July, 2024," he added.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal government to collaborate with provinces to reduce electricity losses2 minutes ago
-
SIFC announces ambitious plan to revitalize KP’s tourism hubs2 minutes ago
-
National Assembly refers two bills to committees12 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz felicitates Raisi on 45th Islamic revolution anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Algerian Ambassador, MD APP discuss news cooperation between official news agencies22 minutes ago
-
Chairman JCSC confers civil awards to eminent scientists, engineers22 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Girls Guide Association visits Virtual Women Police Station32 minutes ago
-
Govt's priority to protect life, property of people: DC42 minutes ago
-
DC directs cleaning of drains ahead immediately ahead of rain42 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt releases long awaited funds for local councils42 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt wants to address travelling problems of student through motorbike scheme: minister52 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas to observe World Immunization Week52 minutes ago