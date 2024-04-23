Open Menu

Afghan Refugees' Management Require Substantial Resources; Int'l Community Support Necessary: Muqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday urged the international community, through UNHCR leadership's, to increase funding and support to meet the growing needs of the Afghan refugees that required substantial resources.

The minister held a virtual interaction with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi over zoom to discuss issues of Afghan refugees, a news release said.

He said the Government of Pakistan remains committed to the solutions and strategy for Afghan refugees.

Amir Muqam said: "We are immensely grateful for UNHCR's ongoing support and partnership in managing the Afghan Refugees' situation. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration to ensure the safety and dignity of refugees within our borders."

He said: "We emphasize our dedication to facilitating voluntary, safe and dignified repatriation. We seem UNHCR's support in ensuring these processes are well supported and that returnees have viable prospects upon their return.

He said that addressing the needs of Afghan refugees requires substantial resources. We urge the international community, through UNHCR leadership's, to increase funding and support to meet the growing needs of this protracted crisis.

"Our goal is not only the repatriation but also the successful integration of returnees into Afghan society. We are keen to discuss how UNHCR can assist in integrating returnees into national development plans of Afghanistan.", he added.

He said that in light of the Afghanistan's political landscape it's crucial we discuss how these new challenges affect the refugees and our response strategies.

"We look forward in participating in upcoming international forums and meetings to further to our joint efforts. Ensuring these meetings result in actionable commitments will be crucial. In this regard, I am looking forward to Your Excellency in your expected visit in July, 2024," he added.

