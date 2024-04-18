Open Menu

After Heavy UAE Rains, Pakistan Embassy Reaches Out To Diaspora, Sets Up Helplines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:48 PM

The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established helplines to reach out to the Pakistani community and extend all possible assistance to those in need in the aftermath of heavy rains in the Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established helplines to reach out to the Pakistani community and extend all possible assistance to those in need in the aftermath of heavy rains in the Emirates.

On the instructions of Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Consul General in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, constituted a special team to visit Dubai airport and meet Pakistani nationals waiting due to delayed flights, according to a press release.

The team visited the airport and met stranded passengers in a bid to extend required help and facilitation.

“We will ensure provision of all possible assistance to our community members affected by recent rains”, said Ambassador Tirmizi.

The ambassador directed for establishment of a special helpline for Pakistani community requiring assistance.

Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

WhatsApp: +971 50 124 8934

Call: +97124447800

Dubai and Northern Emirates.

WhatsApp: +971 4 397 3600

Call: +971566472721

More Stories From Pakistan