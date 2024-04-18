After Heavy UAE Rains, Pakistan Embassy Reaches Out To Diaspora, Sets Up Helplines
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:48 PM
The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established helplines to reach out to the Pakistani community and extend all possible assistance to those in need in the aftermath of heavy rains in the Emirates
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established helplines to reach out to the Pakistani community and extend all possible assistance to those in need in the aftermath of heavy rains in the Emirates.
On the instructions of Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Consul General in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, constituted a special team to visit Dubai airport and meet Pakistani nationals waiting due to delayed flights, according to a press release.
The team visited the airport and met stranded passengers in a bid to extend required help and facilitation.
“We will ensure provision of all possible assistance to our community members affected by recent rains”, said Ambassador Tirmizi.
The ambassador directed for establishment of a special helpline for Pakistani community requiring assistance.
Abu Dhabi and Al Ain
WhatsApp: +971 50 124 8934
Call: +97124447800
Dubai and Northern Emirates.
WhatsApp: +971 4 397 3600
Call: +971566472721
Recent Stories
Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Infinix NOTE 40 Series
Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires strong stakeholder consensus, polic ..
KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre
PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) on Prop ..
KP Minister attends Fourth International Public Health Conference at KMU
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar
MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook
COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly
Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector
PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar
Cyber Salus expands Global footprint with launch in Middle East, Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Music contest to search new voices in Punjab next month14 minutes ago
-
AJK Usher o Zakaat signs up for payments through S-Paisa15 minutes ago
-
CM Gilgit Baltistan calls on Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam15 minutes ago
-
Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires strong stakeholder consensus, policy support, tech coll ..12 minutes ago
-
'PBM committed to empower women by providing skills'15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UK relations based on mutual respect: Speaker15 minutes ago
-
Poppy crop cultivated on 27 kanals destroyed at Swabi25 minutes ago
-
PM exchange greetings with MPs25 minutes ago
-
Three illegal exchangers held, foreign currency recovered25 minutes ago
-
Food Minister reviews naan, roti prices; got arrested 13 violators35 minutes ago
-
KP Minister attends Fourth International Public Health Conference at KMU22 minutes ago
-
President Zardari addresses Joint Session of Parliament for 7th time35 minutes ago