After rain in Karachi weather was pleasant

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Karachi weather turned pleasant after light to moderate rain hit different parts of the city on Saturday night.

Several areas of Karachi, including Azizabad, Federal B Area, Orangi Town, Sarjani Town, and North Nazimabad, witnessed light to moderate rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning, stating that the rain is likely to continue intermittently for the next few hours.

The citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during the rainy weather.