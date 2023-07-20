Agha Hassan Baloch calls for resolving issue of terrorism in Balochistan

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch Thursday urged the Federal Government, provincial government, military leadership and journalists to play a positive role in resolving the issue of terrorism in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch Thursday urged the Federal Government, provincial government, military leadership and journalists to play a positive role in resolving the issue of terrorism in Balochistan.

He was addressing a press conference today along with Minister of State Hashim Notezai, Member of Balochistan Assembly Miss Shakeela Naveed and other BNP leaders.

Expressing his grave concern over the situation in Khuzdar and Wadh, the minister, who is also Central Information Secretary of Balochistan National Party (BNP), said mortars and shells were being fired at schools and colleges in those areas.

"Due to such terrorist activities, mass graves were discovered in Tutak in 2015," he added.

Agha Hassan Baloch said several cases were registered against Shafiq Mengal as he was responsible for the terrorist acts but he had not been caught as yet while the complainant were beaten and threatened.

He said many journalists and levies officials had been martyred, women kidnapped and 94 political workers subjected to target killing but the provincial government did not take any action.

The minister said he had raised his voice at every forum including the Parliament, besides contacting the country's leadership on the matter.

Responding to a question, Agha Hassan Baloch said an attempt was being made to put the democratic forces of Balochistan against the wall.

He also criticized the newly formed political party "BAP" and said the party was formed overnight comprising over dummy leaders with preparing its manifesto the very next day.

He said that their opponents were worried of the overwhelming public support for BNP. It chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was a humanitarian leader and terrorist acts in Khuzdar and Wadh were, in fact, a conspiracy to weaken them.