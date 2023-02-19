Agri dept fines fertilizer dealers for black marketing, high prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The agriculture department has raided against black marketing and high prices of fertilizers and imposed over Rs 1.5 million fine on fertilizer dealers during the last two days.

According to the Spokesman for the Agriculture Department, the raids were being carried out across the province under the directions of Secretary of Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed.

The agriculture department was following a zero tolerance policy to ensure the supply of fertilizers to the farmers at fixed rates.

The raids were conducted in various areas including Patuki, Sahiwal, Okara, Chichawatni, Pakpattan and other areas and heavy fines were imposed on violators over violation of the price Control Act 1977.

The FIRs have also been got registered against the violators.

The spokesman further said the department has developed a system for farmers in which they could lodge complaints through Whats App/SMS number 0300-2955539.

The number was also displayed at all fertilizer and pesticide dealers, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Agriculture department offices so that the farmers could be aware of it and action is taken within 24 hours in case of any complaint.