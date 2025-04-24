Open Menu

Agriculture Students From UAF Visit Arain Agri Farm Dhanot

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Agriculture students from UAF visit Arain Agri Farm Dhanot

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The final-semester students of B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Agronomy) from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, undertook a study visit to Arain Agri Farm Dhanot.

The students delegation paid visit under supervision of Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Wahid, Associate Professor. They were accompanied by Dr. Zubair Aslam and Ms. Amna Rasheed, Assistant Professors.

The visiting group was warmly welcomed by the farm’s leaders, Ch. Muhammad islam Sani and Ch. Kashif Islam. A seminar was organized on the occasion, focusing on modern agricultural practices and entrepreneurship in farming.

Addressing the students, Ch. Muhammad Islam emphasized the importance of vision, planning, and consistent hard work.

Halal and pure earnings come through ethical and honest farming,” he said. He also reflected on the early days of tunnel farming and how initial skepticism eventually turned into regional development and recognition.

During the interactive session, students asked several questions regarding innovative farming techniques, which were answered with practical insights. Dr. Ashfaq Wahid highlighted the journey of Arain Agri Farm from scratch to a thriving enterprise and urged students to learn from the experience and shape their own successful futures.

Chaudhry Kashif Islam, Malik Muhammad Zafar (Deputy Director Agriculture, Lodhran), Syed Maqbool Shah (Deputy Director Pest Warning, Lodhran), Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal (Former Assistant Director Agriculture, Lodhran), and Agriculture Officers Muhammad Rafiq Shehzad and Rao Abid Ali also spoke.

The students paid visit to grapes and tunnel farming fields where Chaudhary Kashif Islam briefed them.

