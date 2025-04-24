Agriculture Students From UAF Visit Arain Agri Farm Dhanot
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The final-semester students of B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture (Agronomy) from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, undertook a study visit to Arain Agri Farm Dhanot.
The students delegation paid visit under supervision of Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Wahid, Associate Professor. They were accompanied by Dr. Zubair Aslam and Ms. Amna Rasheed, Assistant Professors.
The visiting group was warmly welcomed by the farm’s leaders, Ch. Muhammad islam Sani and Ch. Kashif Islam. A seminar was organized on the occasion, focusing on modern agricultural practices and entrepreneurship in farming.
Addressing the students, Ch. Muhammad Islam emphasized the importance of vision, planning, and consistent hard work.
Halal and pure earnings come through ethical and honest farming,” he said. He also reflected on the early days of tunnel farming and how initial skepticism eventually turned into regional development and recognition.
During the interactive session, students asked several questions regarding innovative farming techniques, which were answered with practical insights. Dr. Ashfaq Wahid highlighted the journey of Arain Agri Farm from scratch to a thriving enterprise and urged students to learn from the experience and shape their own successful futures.
Chaudhry Kashif Islam, Malik Muhammad Zafar (Deputy Director Agriculture, Lodhran), Syed Maqbool Shah (Deputy Director Pest Warning, Lodhran), Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal (Former Assistant Director Agriculture, Lodhran), and Agriculture Officers Muhammad Rafiq Shehzad and Rao Abid Ali also spoke.
The students paid visit to grapes and tunnel farming fields where Chaudhary Kashif Islam briefed them.
Recent Stories
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Dhee Rani Programme', Maryam's super push in women's empowerment6 minutes ago
-
DPO Sialkot chairs meeting at Hajipura PS6 minutes ago
-
Body of drug addict found6 minutes ago
-
Three women of family killed in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
Drug-smuggler arrested with 11-kg hashish6 minutes ago
-
Agriculture students from UAF visit Arain Agri Farm Dhanot6 minutes ago
-
Two held in veterinary doctor murder case16 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz visits GSP, stresses strategic resource development for economic growth16 minutes ago
-
India badly exposed after Pahalgam incident at international level: Mushaal26 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive held in Manguwal26 minutes ago
-
School alumni recognition ceremony held in Lodhran26 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur meets wheel cart owners36 minutes ago