AIG Welfare Hands Over Souvenirs To Martyrs’ Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

AIG Welfare hands over souvenirs to martyrs’ families

D.I.Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Welfare Hamidullah Khan on Tuesday visited district Dera Ismail Khan and handed over the souvenirs to the families of police martyrs.

The visiting officer met with the families of police martyrs at Shuhada-Desk, set up at District Police Office (DPO), said a press release issued here.

On this occasion, the AIG was accompanied by SP City Dera Muhammad Ishaq, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, Focal person Dera Police martyrs Malik Muhammad Imran and Focal person Tank police martyrs Alaa Uddin Khan.

The AIG delivered a special message of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan

to the families of police martyrs. He also presented the souvenirs to them on behalf of the IGP KP.

Speaking on the occasion, the AIG Welfare paid tributes to the martyrs and said that police department is taking special care for the welfare of martyrs' families.

He assured that the department would continue its support and cooperation for the families of the martyrs.

APP/akt/

