AIOU announces 120 million relief package for flood-affected students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), keeping in view the hardships and losses of flood-affected students approved a special relief package worth of 120 million rupees for currently enrolled students residing in those areas.

This special relief package was announced by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, while upholding the university's tradition of standing with the nation in times of trials and challenges, said a press release on Tuesday.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the university’s objective was to support students in difficult circumstances so they may continue their education despite financial hardships.

He reaffirmed the commitment that AIOU would keep taking every possible step for the promotion of education and the welfare of its students.

According to Director Students’ Affairs, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, the university has fully waived the current semester (Autumn 2025) fees for matriculation and FA (Intermediate) students who have not yet paid their fees, while students enrolled in graduation and associate degree programs would be granted a 50% concession in fees.

Furthermore, the admission deadline has been extended until September 15 enabling affected students to continue their academic activities with ease, he added.

"This initiative was not only an important step towards securing the educational future of flood-affected students but also a reflection of the university’s humanitarian policy and national responsibility," he said.