Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar, Kazakh Counterpart Review Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DPM/FM Dar, Kazakh counterpart review bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu on Tuesday reviewed the full spectrum of Pakistan-Kazakhstan bilateral cooperation.

During a delegation-level talks, discussions focused on boosting trade and investment, agriculture, IT, education, culture, tourism, security and logistics connectivity. The roadmap for Kazakhstan's President's visit in November 2025 was finalized, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

After the talks, the two DPM/FMs also signed the Action Plan of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received Murat Nurtleu, DPM/FM of Kazakhstan, and held a tete-a-tete.

The two sides reaffirmed their resolve to deepen political and economic ties, enhance regional connectivity, and maintain close coordination ahead of the forthcoming presidential visit.

Recent Stories

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

49 minutes ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

2 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

3 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

3 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

7 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

16 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

16 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

16 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan