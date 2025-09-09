DPM/FM Dar, Kazakh Counterpart Review Bilateral Cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu on Tuesday reviewed the full spectrum of Pakistan-Kazakhstan bilateral cooperation.
During a delegation-level talks, discussions focused on boosting trade and investment, agriculture, IT, education, culture, tourism, security and logistics connectivity. The roadmap for Kazakhstan's President's visit in November 2025 was finalized, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
After the talks, the two DPM/FMs also signed the Action Plan of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received Murat Nurtleu, DPM/FM of Kazakhstan, and held a tete-a-tete.
The two sides reaffirmed their resolve to deepen political and economic ties, enhance regional connectivity, and maintain close coordination ahead of the forthcoming presidential visit.
