Gujjar Khan commemorates Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) 1500th birth anniversary with grand rally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A vibrant and spiritually charged procession emerged from Ward No. 7 to the GT Road roundabout last day, to commemorate the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with vibrant displays and a strong spirit of faith, promoting unity and peace among participants.

The rally, spearheaded by Numberdar Zaheer Aziz and Namberdar Muhammad Naeem, and organized by the Muhammad Milad Committee, was a powerful demonstration of unity and collective purpose.

People from diverse backgrounds attended the rally to honor the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) enduring message of unity and peace. Streets glowed with festive lights and banners, while religious scholars and local leaders highlighted values of compassion, tolerance, and service to humanity.

The atmosphere radiated joy and spiritual fervor, as residents joined together to honor the Prophet’s enduring message of peace and mercy.

The procession culminated in heartfelt prayers for national harmony and global peace at the Main GT Road Roundabout, reflecting the enduring legacy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — a beacon of justice, unity, and compassion.

Following the rally, the Siddique Akbar Mosque hosted a prestigious naat recitation competition, celebrating the poetic devotion of participants. Prizes were awarded to the most outstanding performers, recognizing their eloquence and spiritual expression. After the competition, a grand dinner was arranged for over 800 attendees, offering a warm and communal space for reflection and fellowship.

The event was graced by the presence of General Secretary Muhammad Babar, Awami Chairman Muhammad Afzal, and several prominent community figures including Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Akbar, Nasir Aziz, Adnan Hussain, Maqsood Hussain Qadri, Wali Muhammad, Muhammad Rahim and Muhammad Khurram. Their participation underscored the significance of the occasion as a moment of civic pride and collective celebration.

Together, these events highlighted Gujjar Khan’s deep-rooted commitment to faith, unity, and the enduring values of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).