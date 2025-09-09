Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Terms PTI Boycott An “escape Route”

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Rana Sanaullah terms PTI boycott an “escape route”

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President and Prime Minister's Advisor

on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI)

election strategy, calling its boycott of the Senate by-polls an “escape route” rather

than a principled stance.

Speaking to reporters at the Punjab Assembly, Rana Sanaullah questioned the PTI’s approach,

stating: “What kind of boycott is this? They collect nomination papers from the Election Commission,

complete the process, and then rush to the High Court. This is simply a way to run away, as they

have no other path left.”

He said the PTI had lost trust in its own lawmakers. “Ten to twelve of their members wanted to vote

for me, but I stopped them and told them to vote for their own party,” he said, adding that the culture

of political indecency and abusive language was deliberately introduced by the PTI.

Commenting on the prime minister’s offer of talks with the opposition, Sanaullah said the government

had prioritized the rule of law through the “Charter of Stability of Pakistan.”

He asserted that the PTI’s founder and his supporters were not interested in politics but only

sought “chaos, discord, and anarchy.”

The PML-N leader also condemned the recent incident of an egg being thrown at Aleema Khan,

sister of the PTI founder, saying such acts were regrettable regardless of political differences.

