Seminar calls for EU’s role for just settlement of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th May, 2025) The seasoned experts on Friday urged upon that the international community, especially the European Union and other global powers, to play their effective role for a just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue.

They were addressing one-day seminar titled “Kashmir Key to Peace in South Asia” was held at the European Press Club in Brussels under the auspices of the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), said a statement released to media here.

The guest speaker was Marjan Lucas, an eminent human rights activist from the Netherlands. Other speakers included human rights activists, Kashmiri and Pakistani leaders, civil society representatives and important figures from various fields.

During her address, human rights activist Marjan Lucas appealed to the international community, especially the European Union, to play an effective role in resolving the Kashmir issue. She warned that with two nuclear powers in South Asia, if the issue was not resolved, a dangerous tragedy could occur. She said that now was the time for the Kashmiri people to unite and raise their voice at the global level, the statement added.

Professor Willa Kennedid from Holland and European Intellectual, Endre Barces were also among the prominent participants of the seminar.

Endre Barces said "We will raise our voices in Europe in favour of oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

The other speakers at the seminar also expressed their views and urged the United Nations, the European Union and world powers to play their actual role in resolving this long-standing conflict.

The host of the seminar and Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed, thanked the participants of the seminar and emphasized that we would continue our peaceful and diplomatic struggle in Europe on the Kashmir issue.

He said that in the recent times, during the tension between Pakistan and India, the Kashmir issue had once again come to the fore and no one could deny the fact that the Kashmir issue was the real reason for the tension between the two nuclear neighbor countries.

Ali Raza Syed said that India had been occupying a large part of Kashmir for a long time and to maintain this illegal occupation, adding it was oppressing and abusing the Kashmiris.

The chairman said that the Council was committed to advocating for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions.

He called for the immediate release of Kashmiri prisoners, an impartial international investigation into human rights violations, and granting the right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.

APP/ ahr/378