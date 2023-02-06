UrduPoint.com

AIOU Holds Seminar On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

AIOU holds seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A seminar was organized here yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Speakers expressed their concern over the serious violations of human rights by Indian forces in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They stressed upon highlighting the human rights violations to the whole world through diplomacy. The speakers said that stable economy will also play a key role to strengthen the cause of Kashmiri people and to achieve self-determination according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

The seminar was organized by the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counseling Services, AIOU. Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohiuddin Hashmi represented the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, and presided over the seminar. Registrar AIOU, Raja Umer Younis, principal officers and faculty members also attended the seminar.

Speakers included Secretary Law, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Irshad Ahmad Qureshi, and Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, Aijaz Hussain Lone.

The speakers shared in detail the Indian atrocities in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said that India has taken away all the rights and freedom of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the rights of children are also being violated.

They added that so far millions of children have become orphans and women have become widows. After the revocation of article 370, the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has been removed, the plight of Kashmiris has worsened, and all the political leaders of Kashmir are under arrest.

Dr. Shah Mohiuddin Hashmi said that freedom is a natural desire of human beings that cannot be changed by force. He said that India adopted various tactics of violence and oppression in Kashmir but could not end the struggle of Kashmiris as their movement is getting strength day by day. He said that Kashmiris will be successful in their struggle, and they will achieve the right to self-determination one day.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Student Jammu Nasir Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University Women All Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents ove ..

UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

21 minutes ago
 UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish ..

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..

51 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

2 hours ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.