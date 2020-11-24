AIOU postponed exams across country from Nov. 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) Tuesday announced to postponed its ongoing examinations for the Semester Spring, 2020 throughout the country from November 26.

However, papers scheduled on 25 November will be conducted as per previous schedule.

The decision was made yesterday in a high level meeting held under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor, Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum.

Moreover, the decision will not apply on online examinations of the overseas students of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university would follow the decisions of the government in true letter and spirit.

He, further, said that COVID-19 SOPs must be implemented strictly and number of visitors visiting the university should be curtailed.

It was, also, decided that all classes and workshops would be conducted online for the autumn 2020 semester.