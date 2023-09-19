AJK begins brisk preparations to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, brisk preparations have been started with great enthusiasm, religious zeal, and fervor to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), on the sanctified day of Rabi ul Awwal, falling on September 29

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) : In Azad Jammu Kashmir, brisk preparations have been started with great enthusiasm, religious zeal, and fervor to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), on the sanctified day of Rabi ul Awwal, falling on September 29.

� In all 10 districts of the liberated territory, the cities and towns' streets and roads, including bazars and shopping centers, are being beautifully decorated with lights and banners bearing writings about the celebration of the birth day of the last prophet, Muhammad (PBUH). Gates will be erected on all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

At night, all private and public buildings will be beautifully illuminated with coloured lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the sacred birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The most sanctified day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir, as well as in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, for the upholding and flourishing of islam and the Islamic teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim ummah, security and stability of Pakistan and Kashmir, and for the liberation of all the occupied Muslim homelands, including occupied Palestine and the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out, and 'Mahaafil-e-Milad' will be held in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the sacred day.

Major ceremonies to celebrate the day with the fullest religious devotion and respect will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Jhelum Valley, Haveili, Bhimber, and Neelam Valley districts, as well as at all Tehsil headquarters, towns, and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars, including ulema and other speakers, will pay glorious tributes to the last Holy Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), for his great and remarkable services in giving a right direction to humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty, particularly for the Muslim ummah, besides upholding the teachings of Islam.

It will be the day of renewal of the pledge that the best way for the Muslims to get rid of is to strictly act upon the orders of Allah, the Almighty, and the sayings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) for their (Muslim Ummah) bright future here and hereafter.

In this lake city of Mirpur, various Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from different parts of the city and other parts of the district, which will be the hallmark of the sacred day. All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out of the Markazi Jamia Mosque on Allama Iqbal Road.

A large number of people from all walks of life will join the sacred procession to celebrate the birthday of Sarwar-e-Konain, Hatim-un-Nabaeen Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) with full religious enthusiasm and devotion.� Ulema and scholars in their sermons on the eve of the Milad processions at various places on the route of the Milaad procession will pay glorious tributes to the Hazrat �Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).

The milk and soft drinks sabeels will be set up by various organizations along the entire routes of the Milaad processions in the city and the rest of the district. Cooked food will be distributed among the people including the poor, orphans and downtrodden to mark the jubilation over the sacred day of Eid Milad un nabi (PBUH).