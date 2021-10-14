AJK board announces 12th class results

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (AJKBISE) Mirpur has announced intermediate second part 2021 examinations results on Thursday declaring three candidates secured 100 percent marks 1100 out of 1100 which happened first time in the history of the board.

According to gazette notification issued by the board three candidates Parisa Zulifqar, Masheem Bin Hameed of model science college Muzaffarabad and Muhammad Haider Iqbal Raja of Kashmir Model College Mirpur stood first by securing 1100 marks out of 1100.

Twelve candidates jointly stood second by securing 1098 marks out of 1100 (again almost hundred percent) while 26 candidate stood third by securing 1096 numbers out of eleven hundred which would be another rare example in education history.

According to the board 3 percent extra marks of the secured marks by the candidate in elective subject papers were given to each candidate in compulsory subjects while all the candidates have been declared pass in accordance with COVID- 19 promotion policy announced by the government of Pakistan.