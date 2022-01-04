AJK Cabinet approves recommendations on Kashmir Development Package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Tuesday reviewed the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Kashmir Development Package and approved for further amendments as well decided to forward Mega projects to the Planning Commission of the Government of Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Tuesday reviewed the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Kashmir Development Package and approved for further amendments as well decided to forward Mega projects to the Planning Commission of the Government of Pakistan.

The Cabinet met in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

The AJK Prime Minister, on this occasion directed that more projects related to tourism should be included in the Kashmir development package to further boost the tourism potential in the state.

Various proposals were also approved for enhancing the capacity of institutions and officers. A committee headed by Education Minister Dewan Ali Chughtai was formed to review the education policy 2022, the committee will also review various aspects of the education policy and make recommendations to the cabinet. During the meeting the third party Azad Jammu and Kashmir Recruitment Act 2021 was also considered.

The meeting approved the University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir Amendment Act 2018 and set a target of literacy rate to 85 percent in the next five years.

Under the policy uniforms and textbooks will be provided free of cost to students who cannot afford to buy educational materials.

The Prime Minister also directed the Secretary Higher Education and the Secretary Education Schools to immediately organize an educational conference to Introduce modern educational methods and to formulate a road map in this regard.

Addressing the cabinet meeting the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that all resources will be utilized to raise the standard of education in the state and urged the teaching community to discharge their duties with missionary spirit .

He said the government was spending a major portion of the budget on the education sector including the salaries of teachers and now it is the responsibility of the teaching community to show better results for the future of the younger generation.

He said the government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people and to come up with the expectations of the people of the state.

He said special attention would be given to the development projects of all the Constituencies and funds will also be provided to the Ministers and Members Assembly for the completion of the developmental projects.

He said that the government was paying special attention to the development of tourism and tourist destinations need to be made attractive.

Referring to the Kashmir issue he said that the situation in Occupied Kashmir was deteriorating day by day and added that India could not be able to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination. The cabinet meeting was attended by the cabinet Minister, advisors and high ranking AJK State government officials.