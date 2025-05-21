(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st May, 2025) Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice, Raja Saeed Akram Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of real aunt of Pakistan Army Major General Kashif Azad by visiting their residence in Gagan Musa area in Bhimber District.

The Chief Justice offered Fateha for the departed soul besides praying for elevation of her ranks in heaven expressing condolences to the bereaved family, an official handout said issued here.

The chief justice expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and prayed that mat Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high and noble place in paradise and grant all the bereaved to bear this loss with courage.

