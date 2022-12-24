UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Constitutes Special Committee To Innovate AJK's National Anthem

Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday announced the formation of a special committee to innovate the national anthem of Azad Jammu Kashmir and make it more fascinating and persuasive.

The committee, under the stewardship of Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, would be consisted of academicians, experts, jurists, senior bureaucrats, and prominent parliamentarians, including Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan, Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Malik Zafar, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Imtiaz Shaheen, Parliamentary Secretary and Member Assembly Imtiaz Naseem, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Development, Station Commander Muzaffarabad, Secretary Liberation Cell, Secretary Law, Secretary Services, Vice Chancellor of Syed Ali Shah Geelani University.

Syed Arif Hussain, Dr. Inamul Haque and Professor Anwar Masood, and others.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Chaudhry Akmal Sargala on Saturday called on Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and briefed him regarding the measures taken by the department to prevent deforestation, logging, and establishment of a Special Economic Zone.

