AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq asserted that his government has taken exemplary steps to improve the standard of living of the common man in the state.

He underlined that road infrastructure in the region has been significantly upgraded, while key reforms have been introduced in the health and education sectors.

The PM was talking to a delegation, which, led by Minister of State Sardar Muhammad Hussain, called on him in the state metropolis on Wednesday.

. Highlighting the government’s priorities, the Prime Minister said that collectivism has been at the core of policy-making. "We will continue our mission of public service," he affirmed.

He emphasized that the government has strengthened the relationship between the people and the state by enhancing governance.

“Through people-friendly measures, the dream of a real welfare state is becoming a reality.

We have eradicated mafias, eliminated nepotism, and ensured that taxpayers' money is spent solely for the welfare of the people,” the prime minister added. He reiterated the government's commitment to sustainable development through continued public-oriented initiatives.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the welfare measures undertaken in Mang, the effective use of available resources, and the challenges that lie ahead. The delegation also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Mang Jassa Pir.

The delegation included Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami District Sudhanuti Sardar Zulfiqar, Member District Council Mang Sardar Shaukat Ali, Member District Council Sher Khan Sardar Aftab, President Muslim League (N) Sub-Division Mang Sardar Shabbir, Chairman Nawab Jassi Khan Foundation Sardar Tanveer Khadim, Chairman Union Council Mang Sardar Tahir, and others.

