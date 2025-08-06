- Home
- Pakistan
- AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man : Azad Jammu Kashmir ..
AJK Govt Takes Exemplary Steps To Improve The Living Standard Of The Common Man : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 10:32 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq asserted that his government has taken exemplary steps to improve the standard of living of the common man in the state
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq asserted that his government has taken exemplary steps to improve the standard of living of the common man in the state.
He underlined that road infrastructure in the region has been significantly upgraded, while key reforms have been introduced in the health and education sectors.
The PM was talking to a delegation, which, led by Minister of State Sardar Muhammad Hussain, called on him in the state metropolis on Wednesday.
. Highlighting the government’s priorities, the Prime Minister said that collectivism has been at the core of policy-making. "We will continue our mission of public service," he affirmed.
He emphasized that the government has strengthened the relationship between the people and the state by enhancing governance.
“Through people-friendly measures, the dream of a real welfare state is becoming a reality.
We have eradicated mafias, eliminated nepotism, and ensured that taxpayers' money is spent solely for the welfare of the people,” the prime minister added. He reiterated the government's commitment to sustainable development through continued public-oriented initiatives.
During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the welfare measures undertaken in Mang, the effective use of available resources, and the challenges that lie ahead. The delegation also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Mang Jassa Pir.
The delegation included Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami District Sudhanuti Sardar Zulfiqar, Member District Council Mang Sardar Shaukat Ali, Member District Council Sher Khan Sardar Aftab, President Muslim League (N) Sub-Division Mang Sardar Shabbir, Chairman Nawab Jassi Khan Foundation Sardar Tanveer Khadim, Chairman Union Council Mang Sardar Tahir, and others.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." the ..
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing
Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event renew support to Kashmiris' s ..
Rana criticizes KP PTI for not paying attention to development works
AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man ..
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation
DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability
Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 hel ..
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects9 minutes ago
-
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman4 minutes ago
-
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." theme4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children26 minutes ago
-
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing4 minutes ago
-
Rana criticizes KP PTI for not paying attention to development works4 minutes ago
-
AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man : Azad Jammu Kashmir ..4 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability22 minutes ago
-
Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 held22 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge joint action26 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs26 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting32 minutes ago