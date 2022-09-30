AJK Health Services, WHO to launch 12-day anti-typhoid immunization drive from Oct 3

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ):With the commitment to save the masses from the life-threatening typhoid fever, Azad Jammu and Kashmir State Health Department will launch 12-day joint immunization drive from October 03 across AJK, with the coordination of the World Health Organization.

Unveiling the details of the campaign in Mirpur district, District Health Officer Dr Fida Hussain, in a news conference here on Thursday night, informed that a total of 118,713 persons of 9 months to 15 years of age, had been targeted, for which 109 paramedics teams will visit 19 stipulated sites in all 13 Urban Area Union Councils to inoculate the vaccine free-of-charge.

He was flanked by his senior aides, including Muhammad Riaz, Assistant Director Surveillance, Sardar Agha Waqas Khan, Assistant Director Training, Dr Nawab Muhammad Khan, EPI Officer, World Health Organization, Abdul Waheed, District Superintendent Vaccination, Dr Zaheer Iqbal, Deputy Drug Controller Mipur District and other staffers concerned of the state health services.

A total of 26 supervisors, under the supervision of 06 District/Tehsil Supervisors, will monitor the campaign to be exercised from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elaborating the key facts, Dr Fida Hussain explained, "Typhoid fever is a life-threatening infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. It is usually spread through contaminated food or water." Typhoid fever can be treated with antibiotics, however, increasing resistance to different types of antibiotics was making treatment more complicated, he added.

He warned that urbanization and climate change can exacerbate the global burden of typhoid and added the increasing resistance to antibiotic treatment was making it easier for typhoid to spread through overcrowded populations in cities and inadequate water and sanitation systems.

Explaining the symptoms, the DHO said, "Salmonella Typhi lives only in humans. Persons with typhoid fever carry the bacteria in their bloodstream and intestinal tract. Symptoms include prolonged high fever, fatigue, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and constipation or diarrhoea. Some patients may have a rash, while severe cases may lead to serious complications or even death.

Referring to epidemiology and risk factors, Dr Hussain said, "Improved living conditions and the introduction of antibiotics resulted in a drastic reduction of typhoid fever morbidity and mortality in industrialized countries.

In developing areas of Africa, the Americas, South-East Asia and the Western Pacific regions, however, the disease continues to be a public health problem." WHO estimates the global typhoid fever disease burden at 11-20 million cases annually, resulting in about 128,000 -161,000 deaths per year, he explained further.

The DHO highlighted typhoid risk was higher in populations that lack access to safe water and adequate sanitation, with poor communities and vulnerable groups including children were at highest risk.

"Even when the symptoms go away, people might still be carrying typhoid bacteria, meaning they can spread it to others through their faeces," he warned and added it was important for people being treated for typhoid to take prescribed antibiotics, wash their hands with soap and water after defecation, and not prepare or serve food for other people.

Regarding preventive measures, the district health officer suggested, "Access to safe water and adequate sanitation, hygiene among food handlers and typhoid vaccination are all effective in preventing typhoid fever." Travellers to endemic areas were at potential risk of typhoid fever, although the risk was generally low in tourist and business centres where standards of accommodation, sanitation and food hygiene are high. Typhoid fever vaccination should be offered to travellers to destinations where the risk of typhoid fever is high, he advised.

For safe travelling, Dr Fida recommended various steps, including to ensure food was properly cooked and hot when served, drink only pasteurized or boiled milk, and when the safety of drinking water is questionable, boil it or disinfect it with a reliable, slow-release disinfectant agent (available at pharmacies).

Lauding WHO's encouraging response regarding the immunization drive, the DHO underlined that in December 2017, WHO pre-qualified the first conjugate vaccine for typhoid. This new vaccine has longer-lasting immunity than older vaccines, requires fewer doses and can be administered to children from the age of 6 months.

This vaccine will be prioritized for countries with the highest burden of typhoid disease, which would help in reducing the frequent use of antibiotics, and curtail antibiotic resistance in Salmonella Typhi, he concluded.