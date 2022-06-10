AJK institutions decide to coordinate with Sericulture Deptt to promote its activities

Public-sector stakeholders from AJK government and faculty members of AJK University decided to coordinate with Sericulture Department to promote the activities through research oriented programs

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Public-sector stakeholders from AJK government and faculty members of AJK University decided to coordinate with Sericulture Department to promote the activities through research oriented programs.

The financial and technical assistance through AKSIC, Agriculture, Social Welfare, AJK TEVTA, PnDD, ESMA, AKHUWAT Foundation, NRSP and other nation building institutes of the state.

The above institutions took the unanimous decision of encouraging the due productive activities of the Sericulture Department at the third grand event of the series of capacity building workshop of the farmers of silk cocoon production besides other related issues, hosted by the Sericulture department in the State metropolis late Thursday "Keeping in view the increased significance of Sericulture sector for poverty alleviation, livelihood, income generation and environmental protection, faculty members of the AJK university also offered the Sericulture officers to join them for first awareness Worksop on Sericulture at university level for further proceedings in the field", Director General AJK Sericulture Department Syed Ali Asghar Shah later told APP AJK Correspondent Friday evening.g while highlighting the saliant features of the grand event.

He continued that after imparting 3 days training to over 1500 Sericulture farmers from various parts of the AJK state and distribution of mulberry plants, urea and rearing kits with imported silk seed, the 3rd day-long workshop concluded at tlJalal Abad Garden in the State metropolis with series of recommendations to boost the Sericulture sector in AJK State where due conducive environment coupled with huge natural potential is already available to promote the cottage Industry of Sericulture, he added.

The DG State Sericulture Department underlined that the workshop was attended among others by the potential/trained farmers of district Neelum, Muzaffarabad and Leepa n Jhelum valley to share their practical experiences and benefits due to rearing of silkworms during recent season.

Syed Ali Asghar Shah said that senior officers from other departments and institutions were also invited by the Sericulture department on this occasion to initiate mutual coordination regarding promotion of traditional activities of Sericulture for poverty alleviation, livelihood, women empowerment and environmental protection of this mostly hilly~terrain picturesque AJK State, he concluded.

