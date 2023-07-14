Open Menu

AJK Leaders Call On President Sultan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 10:48 PM

Former president of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan along with the Leader of Opposition AJK Legislative Assembly Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and former minister Chaudhry Aziz called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Friday

During the meeting, the AJK leaders engaged in fruitful discussions on matters of mutual interest, as well as the prevailing political situation in the country, with a specific focus on AJK.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views and insights on various issues of importance, aiming to strengthen cooperation and understanding among AJK's political stakeholders.

The discussions are expected to contribute to the ongoing efforts aimed at addressing key challenges and exploring opportunities for the betterment of AJK and its residents.

