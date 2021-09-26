UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Asks Int'l Community To Resolve Kashmir Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

AJK PM asks int'l community to resolve Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has appealed to the international community to take immediate notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and help resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

Talking to various delegations at Jammu and Kashmir House on Sunday, he said that the Kashmir issue was moving towards its logical solution due to unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for achieving their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the long night of terror and repressions would soon end and the sun of freedom of the Kashmiri people would rise soon and added that his government would continue to raise its voice against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every international forum. The Prime Minister made it clear that we have blood relations with the people of Occupied Kashmiri and will never forget the sacrifices rendered by them for attaining their right to self determination.

He thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level with full force.

Referring to the future strategy of his government he said that steps have been taken to introduce reforms to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep. He assured that all commitments made to the people would be fulfilled and all departments and bureaucracy of Azad Kashmir have been directed to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps. The Prime Minister said that a comprehensive strategy has been chalked for the promotion of tourism and major cities of Azad Kashmir would be connected with villages.

In the first phase, steps were being taken for holding local bodies elections in the state to shift the powers at gross root level.

In this connection, a committee has been formed which will submit its report within a month.

