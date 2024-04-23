MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry visited the residence of Advisor, Sardar Irfan Tasadaq Kamal Ayub to offer condolences on the sad demise of his mother.

In his condolence message issued here on Tuesday, the AJK President visited advisor's residence accompanied by Sardar Imtiaz Khan, who is an honorary advisor on USA affairs to AJK President.

President Sultan extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

