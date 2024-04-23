Open Menu

AJK President Condoles Demise Of Advisor's Mother

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

AJK President condoles demise of Advisor's mother

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry visited the residence of Advisor, Sardar Irfan Tasadaq Kamal Ayub to offer condolences on the sad demise of his mother.

In his condolence message issued here on Tuesday, the AJK President visited advisor's residence accompanied by Sardar Imtiaz Khan, who is an honorary advisor on USA affairs to AJK President.

President Sultan extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

USA Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Sad

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

3 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

5 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

8 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

8 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

9 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

9 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan