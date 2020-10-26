AJK President meets Deputy Chairman Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct. 26 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK ), President, Sardar Masood Khan on Monday paid thanks for the support and steadfast stance of the people and the senate of Pakistan for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan Saleem Mandviwalla here in the Federal capital.

The President informed the Deputy Chairman of the deteriorating situation in the occupied territory and the relentless moves by India to change the demography of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that after August 5, last year, India's BJP-RSS regime is a pursuing a policy of settler colonialism where 2 million non-State Hindus have already been granted illegal Kashmiri domiciles.

Mandviwalla reaffirmed the support of the people of Pakistan for ascertaining the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the members of Senate would, through parliamentary diplomacy, engage parliamentary leaders across the globe to highlight India's gross human rights violations against the innocent peoples in occupied Kashmir and highlight their nefarious designs which have put both regional and world peace at stake.

The AJK President also invited the Deputy Chairman to lead a cross-party delegation of Senators to visit Azad Kashmir.