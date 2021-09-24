AJK to be turned in to true model welfare State: CS

Chief Secretary Azad Jammu & Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan Thursday chaired a high-level meeting which decided to turn the AJK into a true model welfare State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) : Chief Secretary Azad Jammu & Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan Thursday chaired a high-level meeting which decided to turn the AJK into a true model welfare State.

The meeting decided to implement the short-term, mid-term and long-term plans as directed by the Azad Kashmir government.

The meeting decided that special six-month, six-week and one-week programme was finalized as per the directions of the government to make AJK a model state.

All departments will work together during these special weeks. A special cleaning week will be observed during the first week, during which in the first phase a cleaning campaign will be launched in the cities which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Monday from the capital Muzaffarabad.

In the next phase, a clean-up drive will be launched in rural areas and tourist spots. All the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners are directed to organize a cleaning campaign in their respective districts during the weeks and make it a success with the participation of the citizens.

Similarly, in the next phase, a special week for elimination of encroachments and planning for state development and making Azad Kashmir a model state will also be celebrated.

It was also decided that the special weeks for quality construction, education, health and other reforms and public awareness will also be celebrated.

Addressing to the meeting, the Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir said that special weeks would be observed to make Azad Kashmir a model state in the light of the directives of the Azad Kashmir government.

A full awareness campaign will also be launched in print, electronic and social media for these special weeks to provide awareness to the masses and make them participate in the activities of these special weeks, the Chief Secretary added.

The Chief Secretary directed all the departments to take full part in the activities of these special weeks and make this campaign a success.

The meeting was attended among others by secretaries for various department divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners via videolink.